Secret Scientist Anime Collection Drops at Zumiez

Zumiez, a Seattle-based retailer, began its journey in 1978 with one location at Northgate Mall. Now, they have around 700 stores; about 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 54 in Europe, and 12 in Australia. They provide cutting-edge clothing, footwear, accessories, and tons of necessities for skateboarding, and snowboarding.



Common brands for shoes you can find at Zumiez are Nike, Adidas, Vans, New Balance, and Champion.



For clothes, you can find Vans, Empyre, Primitive, DGK, RIPNDIP, Obey, Odd Future, and Thrasher for both men's and women's clothing. You can find Adidas, Santa Cruz, Primitive, DGK, Welcome, Mercer, and Impala for skateboarding. Adidas, Dravus McKinley, Lurking Class, Aperture, and Roxy are available for snowboarding needs.



We are excited about this collaboration and will be giving more details in the coming weeks. For now, visit us online or in-store. We have locations at:



Birmingham, AL: Riverchase Galleria

Dothan, AL: Wiregrass Commons

Huntsville, AL: Parkway Mall

Mobile, AL: The Shoppes at Bel Air

Montgomery, AL: Eastdale Mall

Jacksonville, FL: The Avenues Mall

Pensacola, FL: Cordova Mall

Tallahassee, FL: Governor Square Mall

Lafayette, LA: Mall of Acadiana

New Orleans, LA: The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk



We are also hiring for our Lafayette, LA, and Jacksonville, FL locations. If you want to be a part of a growing team that delivers the best urban clothing in-store and urban clothing online send a message to @secretscientistlafayette or @secretscientistjacksonville on Instagram.