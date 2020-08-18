Secret Scientist Announces Its First Pop-Up Shop

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- The first Secret Scientist pop-up shop will make its inaugural debut in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina at the address 128 Park Avenue. Details on when the shop will open will be announced via the official Secret Scientist Facebook page and the website.



Prospective customers outside of Alabama eager to see the Secret Scientist products at a store near them are encouraged to visit the Secret Scientist Facebook page and leave a comment on which city should receive the next Secret Scientist pop-up store. The online store is always open and is frequently updated with new products that have recently debuted at the flagship store.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-680-0429. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.