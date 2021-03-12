Secret Scientist Announces New Store Openings

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Tallahassee Secret Scientist store is expected to be open by the end of March and the projected opening for the Lafayette store is anticipated to be around the middle of April. It will be located in the Acadiana Mall. These stores join the existing Secret Scientist stores in the following locations:



Mobile, AL

Montgomery, AL

Huntsville, AL

Dothan, AL

Birmingham, AL

Pensacola, FL

New Orleans, LA



The latest updates on Secret Scientist store openings, promotions, and news are posted on the official Secret Scientist Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-385-8344. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.