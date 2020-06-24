Secret Scientist Clothing Makes a Major Announcement

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The Secret Scientist store will be comprised solely of Secret Scientist merchandise and will feature over 140 new products when it opens its doors.



Secret Scientist understands that a major hurdle when shopping clothing online is having to judge clothing solely by the appearance instead of being able to try something on. Although customers will find a useful sizing guide on the Secret Scientist website, the physical store will go a long way in helping customers make their buying decision.



A grand opening date for the Secret Scientist store at Bel-Air Mall will be announced on Facebook. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free beer pong set and floatie set to take home.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information on urban clothing online, please call 251-680-0429 and be sure to follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.