Secret Scientist Drops New Shorts and Essential Tees

First, the new Doodle sets will be available in a set only and will not be sold separately. These sets are true to size. The Orange/White Doodle Set comes with a white tee with Doodle in the top left corner and the Secret Scientist logo on the back, both in orange. The shorts are orange, with Doodle on the right leg and the Secret Scientist logo on the left leg. Currently, this set's available sizes are 2T, 3T, 5T, youth large, and youth extra large. The next set is the same design, but a navy and white variation. You can get this set in 2T, 4T, youth small, youth large, and youth extra large.



The Essential tee pack includes a white, grey, and black t-shirt with secret written in black on the white and grey variants, and in white in the black version. These shirts are great for spring and summer since they are lightweight and breathable. As of now, these packs are only available in-store but will be available online soon.



We've dropped three new shorts this week. The All Over Skill Shorts come in black with white skull print, a white stripe down the side, and Secret in white down the right side. They are available in sizes extra small, small, and medium. The Army Face Secret Shorts come in all black with the 3D Secret Scientist army logo. Currently, we only have extra small, medium, and extra-large sizes, and they're selling fast. These shorts are made from cotton, so they're another great option for warm weather. Pair them with an essential tee for the ultimate summer comfort.



Don't forget, our Jacksonville, FL store is opening soon. Stay tuned on our Instagram, @secretscientistclothing, for more updates.



About Secret Scientist

Secret Scientist is an urban clothing online and in-store shop based in Mobile, AL, that provides a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, footwear, and more. Visit us at any of our ten locations or shop online.