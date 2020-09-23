Secret Scientist Clothing

Secret Scientist Invites Customers to Become Premium Shoppers

To help customers that would rather not deal with long lines, Secret Scientist is launching its new premium shopper initiative.

 

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Premium shopper participants will be among the first to view the newest Secret Scientist gear and will have a chance to purchase items before they are released in the store to customers. As a result, premium shoppers are not forced to wait in lengthy lines.

Secret Scientist premium shoppers are required to spend at least $400. Access to the warehouse will be available Monday through Wednesday. A visit to the store is necessary as premium shoppers will not be provided photos of upcoming releases.

For those interested in becoming a Secret Scientist premium shopper, more information on the number to text is available on the Secret Scientist Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.

About Secret Scientist Clothing
Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-680-0429. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.

Source: Secret Scientist Clothing
