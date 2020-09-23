Secret Scientist Invites Customers to Become Premium Shoppers

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Premium shopper participants will be among the first to view the newest Secret Scientist gear and will have a chance to purchase items before they are released in the store to customers. As a result, premium shoppers are not forced to wait in lengthy lines.



Secret Scientist premium shoppers are required to spend at least $400. Access to the warehouse will be available Monday through Wednesday. A visit to the store is necessary as premium shoppers will not be provided photos of upcoming releases.



For those interested in becoming a Secret Scientist premium shopper, more information on the number to text is available on the Secret Scientist Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-680-0429. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.