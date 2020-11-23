Secret Scientist Is Opening Two New Stores in November

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- The Secret Scientist store in Pensacola is scheduled to have its grand opening on Friday, November 20th. The Montgomery location will be located in the Eastdale Mall and will open on Tuesday, November 24th. Both stores will be ready to welcome customers in time for the start of the holiday shopping season.



Secret Scientist is excited to debut these two new locations, and there are two additional locations in the works set to open in 2021. For the latest information on Secret Scientist, please visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-680-0429. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.