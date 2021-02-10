Secret Scientist Seeks Applicants for Its Dothan, Alabama Location

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Secret Scientist will be conducting interviews for all positions on Friday, February 12 from 3 pm to 7 pm and on Saturday, February 13 from 12 pm to 3 pm. Potential applicants are encouraged to dress the way they would for a day at work.



February 12 and February 13 will be the only days Secret Scientist will be holding interviews for individuals seeking to work at the Dothan store. Details on where applicants should go to apply will be shared on the official Facebook page soon: https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-385-8344. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.