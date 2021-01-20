Secret Scientist Set to Open Two New Stores in January

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The Secret Scientist store in New Orleans is scheduled to have its grand opening on Friday, January 15th at Riverwalk, an outlet shopping center located in the heart of New Orleans' downtown area. The Huntsville location is scheduled to open on January 29th.



Secret Scientist is excited to debut these two new locations, and there are tentative plans to announce additional store openings in March. For the latest information on Secret Scientist, please visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-680-0429. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.