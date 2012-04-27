Arrangement Finders, Single Moms and Secret Service Debacle

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- As talks of the Secret Service agents participating in scandalous activities continues to unfold, single moms everywhere are turning to online dating services to find their own romantic rendezvous or establish concrete connections.



Arrangement Finders have been allowing these single moms to meet men looking for mutually beneficial arrangements. Arrangement Finders is a 100% secure, anonymous, and risk free service connecting men and women across the country. They seek to make it simple for users to achieve the unique arrangements they may desire. While the Secret Service agents may not be forming long-lasting relationships, http://www.ArrangementFinders.com is helping single moms turn their flirtatious flings into passionate partnerships.



About Arrangement Finders

Arrangement Finders is an exclusive service that connects men and women looking for mutually beneficial arrangements. We're 100% secure, anonymous and risk free - making it simple for you to achieve the unique arrangement you desire.