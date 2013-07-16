Secrets of a Woman Who's Been There, Changed That: Lisa Phillips

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- There’s always something we want to improve...whether it be finances, relationships, career or Self confidence.



“I don’t know what I want to do in life? How can I find the perfect partner? How can I make more friends? Why is everything out of reach? Why can’t I find a good job? Why don’t I feel fulfilled?”



Lisa Phillips has heard these questions a million times, but has probably asked them herself even more.Lisa is a Sydney-based Life Coach. She’s worked in the industry for over a decade, inspiring her clients to believe in themselves, helping them let go of negative beliefs and assisting them to create the life they have always wanted.



It was a passion she found only after her own life started to fall apart.



Before Lisa became the successful life coach that she is today...she was working in a high powered job as an International auditor.“I always felt that this was not my real passion in life but I lacked the confidence and know how to take action and do anything about it,” Lisa said.



The first time she met with a life coach, she had lost her job, got divorced and moved far away from family and friends.



“The decision to see a life coach totally transformed my life and I have never looked back. I didn’t realise at the time what a positive impact coaching would make to all areas of my life,” Lisa said.



After those first few sessions, Lisa knew she had to help others too. After undergoing the necessary training and studies, Lisa’s business Amazing Coaching was born.



Today, more than 10 years later, Lisa is one of Sydney’s most well-known coaching experts. She often contributes to national magazines, has her own radio show and has recently become the author of her new ebook - the Amazing Coaching DIY Manual.



In her book, Lisa shares her secrets; the proven techniques that have worked with thousands of her coaching clients, many of whom come back to thank her months and even years later!



The 76 page book contains easy action steps, proven tips and real-life case studies.



The Amazing Coaching DIY Manual will teach readers how to:



- Love yourself

- Set fabulous goals which work!

- Walk away from all of your negative beliefs and thoughts

- Achieve relaxation through meditation

- Institute positive beliefs about your life

- Overcome excuses that keep you stuck!

- Establish your "comfort boundaries" with others

- Move on from past events that you can't control

… And much, much more!



Lisa would love to provide an exclusive sneak peek of her new book, by sharing some of her fail-proof techniques. Lisa can help your viewers release old negative patterns, get the jobs of their dreams and finally live the lives they’ve always wanted!



For more information please contact

Lisa Phillips at Amazing Coaching

452 Edgecliff Road

Sydney 2027

www.amazingcoaching.com.au

info@amazingcoaching.com.au

Contact +61 413696820