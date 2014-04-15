Secrets of How to Make Money from Blogging Revealed - Free Video Training Telling All Launched by National Community Director Malcolm Wallace

Surfers Paradise, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- 01th April, 2014 Phuket, Thailand: IMGlobal National Community Director Malcolm Wallace launched today a simple step by step training video on YouTube titled ‘How to make money from Blogging”. The formerly technology challenged new dad, in just a few short months has become a master of blogging and has been able to create a significant income blogging from the beaches of Phuket Thailand. Today he shares his secrets with the world through the launch of this controversial free training video.



It is no secret that blogging is hot right now as a way to generate a healthy income from your laptop, or even smart phone. Usually however, the secrets of how to make the big money from blogging have been closely guarded guarded by the Gurus. One Man of abundance howeverhas spilled the beans today with a powerfully simple 30-minute training video that anyone can follow and implement.



In this video training on how to make money from blogging Malcolm reveals



1.How to make money from Blogging

2.How to generate leads for your business

3.How to find super profitable trending topics to blog about

4.How to never run out of ideas the blog about

5.How to monetize your blog and turn your passions into profits

6.How to write, optimize and edit page 1 quality blog posts

7.How to get a free trail to the secret system is helping him and thousands more make money from blogging



Malcolm resides on the beaches of Phuket Thailand with his partner and beautiful baby girl Brooke. He is passionate about empowering people with the secrets to success and enabling them to follow in his footsteps, so that they too can make money from blogging and create the lifestyle of their dreams.



“I knew it was time to change and get ahead of the next advertising revolution, the online gold rush. IMGlobal has taught me, to know how far ahead I am in the online business world, and I have the best in what the whole online community is wanting to know: how to make money from blogging and generate leads online”



Malcolm Wallace, National Community Director at IMGlobal



Malcolm Wallace was one of the first and fastest in IMGlobal history to reach the coveted status of National Community Director by following the simple success system that the IMGlobal community teaches.



About IMGlobal

IMGlobal is an innovative Digital marketing and Advertising company based on the glistening beaches of Surfers Paradise, Australia. Being a new age co-operative, IMGlobal offers value pricing for everything Businessowners need in the 21st century to stand out from the crowd and generate leads, sales and Profits online. With a range of innovative products and services for Traditional Business owners, Home Business owners and those who wish to learn how to make money from blogging IMGlobal is a one-stop shop for all Online marketing, SEO, Social Media Marketing and lead generation needs and enables co-operative members to share in 100% of the company profits. To learn more https://IMGlobal.me



Media Contact:

IMGlobal Digital Media

Sasha Rolland

Level 13, 50 Cavill Ave

Surfers Paradise

Qld Australia

Email :SashaR@imglobal.me

Phone:+617 5635 4333