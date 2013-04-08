Secure Document Destruction Company Endorses NAID Report Showing Alarming Document Security Lapses

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Australia’s Secure Document Destruction Company (SDDC) recently embarked on an awareness campaign to remind businesses of their legal responsibility to secure documents and media that contain sensitive information. This comes on the heels of their active endorsement of a recent survey by the National Association for Information Destruction-ANZ (NAID-ANZ) showing inadequate disposal of unsecured personal documentation with randomly visited businesses, law firms and medical centres in Sydney, Australia. SDDC have been Australia’s experts in secure document destruction services for 12 years.



In a recent NAID survey of commercial trash bins in the Sydney metropolitan area, of the more than 100 businesses surveyed, most bank branches and doctors’ offices had confidential information in their trash bins. Not only does SDDC support these findings of inadequate security among businesses, they are actively warning businesses of their legal culpability.



“We’re trying to let businesses know that unauthorised access to ‘personal information’ about an individual violates Australia’s Privacy Act of 1988,” said an SDDC spokesperson. “In addition, a new law created in October 2012 permits the Australian Privacy Commissioner to issue million-dollar fines to government agencies and companies for serious and repeated privacy breaches online, which is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of legal culpability for businesses.”



As the experts in secure document destruction services for 12 years, SDDC provides e-waste recycling and all forms of document shredding, media destruction and recycling. The AAA certified company is one of the few in their industry with ASIO clearance. With SDDC, every document is transported in a secure vehicle to a warehouse where they are shredded under full security and video surveillance.



Their eWaste Recycling Services include pickup, shredding and recycling of computers, photocopiers, fax machines, mobile phones, laptops, iPads, tablets, and any other electronic devices that store information. They also shred all types of computer hard-drives into 20mm x 100mm pieces and ID & credit cards into 6mm x 40mm pieces.



Their Document Shredding Services can supply locked security bins or paper recycling bins for a scheduled or on-request clean-out. One-off clean-outs where clients only pay for the bins they use are also available. A Drop-off Service allows clients to deliver documents to their secure shredding facility and witness the shredding of their documents by appointment.



The SDDC team will also pick up and securely destroy all medical X-rays, accompanying data, reports etc. at their facility. They can also collect and destroy all excess and old Uniforms, shirts, jackets etc., as well as counterfeit clothing, bags, shoes, end of run lines, and display products.



SDDC provides a full guarantee from pick-up to complete destruction and issues a “Certificate of Destruction” on completion of each and every shredding job to guarantee legal responsibility. Quoted prices are exactly what clients pay and there are no extra charges for bin rental, fuel delivery or pick-up. SDDC is registered with the Federal Office of The Privacy Commissioner, and is totally compliant with the Privacy Act of 1988. For more information, please visit http://www.sddc.com.au



About SDDC

