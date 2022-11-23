Secure Email Gateway Market to See Booming Growth : Microsoft, Forcepoint, Cisco

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Secure Email Gateway Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Secure Email Gateway market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

BAE Systems, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Cisco (United States) , Clearswift (United Kingdom), Edgewave (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Fortinet (United States), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Microsoft (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom),



Definition:

Email is one of the prominent methods of communication for enterprises, however, it is also the number one method used by cybercriminals to infiltrate the network, steal or corrupt data of enterprises. The methods of attacking emails are increasing rapidly, and most of the industries are facing phishing attacks, malicious attachments, and ransomware attacks. Therefore, a secure email gateway is very essential in order to protect the business from malicious content contained within emails by preventing them from reaching their intended recipient. By placing the malicious emails into quarantine or blocking the sender, an email secure gateway significantly reduces the number of successful compromises of user credentials, sensitive company details, and email hosts.



Market Trend:

- Convergence of Technologies



Market Drivers:

- Use of High-Level Security by the Government and Corporate Organizations

- The Rising Cases of Cybercrimes and Cyberattacks

-



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging Demand from Economies



The Global Secure Email Gateway Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software {Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid}, Services), Application (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Insurance, Others)



Global Secure Email Gateway market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Secure Email Gateway market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Secure Email Gateway

- -To showcase the development of the Secure Email Gateway market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Secure Email Gateway market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Secure Email Gateway

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Secure Email Gateway market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



