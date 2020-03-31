"Secure Guard," a Real-Time App for 24/7 Security Services, Now on Kickstarter!

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Secure Guard, a one-stop shop for all security guards, businesses, and residences, prioritizes security needs and concerns by making it easier for residential and corporate facilities to arrange real-time security. Direct and on-demand, Secure Guard connects security staff with residential and corporate customers, allowing them to book security services in-app in advance of their evolving security needs and requirements. Customers simply go to the application, request trained security staff, and within hours have a Secure Guard member arrive on-site with the credentials and experience required.



With Secure Guard, customers are connected with a large pool of qualified security officers and are able to select security services based on level of experience, hourly rate, length of availability, and other important factors. When security guards register, they are automatically vetted by Secure Guard and required to detail personal background information, describe relevant qualifications, and provide copies of a passport, driver's license, or CV, ensuring customers get the best security guards every time.



Acclaimed as the "Uber" for security services, for the first time get all your security needs met, 24/7, in the palm of your hand. Connecting security services with residential and corporate customers, Secure Guard is transforming the industry with the click of a button.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support Secure Guard, which is expected to be made available June 2021. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shamim/secure-guard



Supporters around the world can support Secure Guard by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as £10. But for a pledge of £100 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including pre-release versions of the application for testing and feedback purposes. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Secure Guard

Developed by Shami Mahmood of Leeds, United Kingdom, Secure Guard is a revolutionary security application for security guards, businesses, and residences that prioritizes the needs and requirements of all parties.



Contact:



Contact Person: Shami Mahmood

Company: Secure Guard

Address: 2 Park Square East, LS1 2NE

City: Leeds

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: 07843181820

Email: shami@ds7security.co.uk

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shamim/secure-guard