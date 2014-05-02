Secure One Capital Experts Predicts Volatile Mortgage Rates Ahead, Advice Borrowers to Get Ready

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- With dwindling global equity market yet again proved to be beneficial for the bond markets that initiate the mortgage rate which saw a better performance than last week. With the Friday's Employment Situation Report looming large on our doorstep it would be good and wise decision to lock in the interest rate on your mortgage. Volatility in the market saw lower to higher rates and back again to lower rates today, the experts in Secure One capital predicts that with Non-Farm’s Payroll on Friday we might see higher rates in the coming days and will be a good choice if they lock-in is consider today.



This week we have also seen the market react to Pending Home sales report which rarely impacted the market in earlier times before. “All in all volatility will be the flavor of the month, so get ready for bumpy roads ahead” Says Brian Taylor, Secure One Capital.



About Secure One Capital

Secure One Capital has been an award winning mortgage service provider located in Costa Mesa, California. This mortgage service provider is licensed to do business in New Jersey, Oregon, Colorado, Florida and Washington. Specializing in Government Programs such as FHA, VA, HARP, USDA loans, Secure One Capital is committed to provide a better service and a better experience to their customer. To know more about the services please click here



Media Contact:-

Felicia Ceballos

Phone Number: 949-337-4700

Email ID: info@secureonecapital.com

www.secureonecapital.com

www.joinsecureone.com