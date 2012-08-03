Secure Tech Emerges As the Top Provider of Home Security San Fernando Valley

Newhall Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Secure Tec tends to be the most efficient provider of home security in San Fernando Valley. Their domestic security elements are equipped with innovative digital features and implemented with the latest domestic security technologies. They provide intercoms and entrance security devices for residential purposes. These intercoms are enabled to provide proper security in small as well as larger and multitenant buildings. They also offer video surveillance, which operates via a television device of closed circuits. According to a spokesperson of Secure Tech, “We are concerned with the increased need of domestic security these days. People are afraid to leave their homes out of sight and even do not feel completely secured while staying. Hence, we are willing to provide them with the best residential security essentials, equipped with digital and automated features”.



This a href="http://securetec.com/home-security-san-fernando-valley-ca/">San Fernando Valley home security provider has been listed by prestigious magazines as one of the topmost security services of the city. Numerous satisfied consumers have uploaded the positivity of Secure Tech’s residential security services in various consumer forums. Bruce Aronson, Secure Tech’s president has an experience of over 25 years in arranging domestic security essentials. The company has made their products available at affordable prices and offers free replacement and repairs, in case any of their products fails to abide by the warrantee or consumer satisfaction guidelines. Mr. Aronson was quoted saying, “We put in our efforts to design the best residential security essentials, which can comply with the security necessities of a client. Formerly, we believe in establishing a faithful bond with our customer so that we can reach up to his/her requirements”.



The San Fernando Valley security system provider also offers free domestic security inspection on very service. Alongside, new installation of residential security devices, they also provide repairs and remodeling of domestic security elements with an extended warrantee. “We do not fear to try our art on the damaged domestic security elements and offer an extended warrantee on the repaired product, which any contemporary security service would not dare to”, a senior associate of Secure Tech was quoted saying. One can know more about their installation, reinstallation, repair and remodeling services on http://securetec.com/home-security-san-fernando-valley-ca/



Secure Tech offers live customer support and a toll free number for the consumers to get their queries solved instantly. They also facilitate 24*7 emergency services. For more information, visit: http://securetec.com/home-security-san-fernando-valley-ca/



About SecureTec

Secure Tech is currently recognized as one of the best residential security service provider in San Fernando Valley. The company has been efficiently engaged in this service for a sufficient time now, and motivates with its continuation.



