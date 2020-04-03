Secure Web Gateway Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 – Symantec, Intel, McAfee, IBM, Cisco

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- A secure Web gateway is a type of security solution that prevents unsecured traffic from entering an internal network of an organization. It is used by enterprises to protect their employees/users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites and virus/malware.



Increasing malware threat and growing demand for end-to-end security suites are pushing the growth of the Secure Web Gateway market. The major players involved in this ecosystem include Websense, Blue Coat Systems, F5 Networks, iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd, Juniper Networks, and Zscalar among various others. However, it is anticipated that the major vendors would face tough competition from the local vendors from diverse regions especially in the field of web and email security.



In 2018, the global Secure Web Gateway market size was 2560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.3% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Secure Web Gateway market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Symantec

- Intel McAfee

- IBM

- Cisco

- Check Point Software Technologies

- Microsoft

- Dell

- Citrix

- Trend Micro

- Sophos



Segment by Type:

- Email gateway

- Data loss prevention

- Social media control

- Content inspection management



Segment by Application:

- Telecom and IT

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- Education

- Healthcare

- Government

- Retail

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Secure Web Gateway Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Secure Web Gateway Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Secure Web Gateway Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Secure Web Gateway Market Forecast

4.5.1. Secure Web Gateway Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Secure Web Gateway Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Secure Web Gateway Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Secure Web Gateway Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Secure Web Gateway Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Secure Web Gateway Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Secure Web Gateway Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Secure Web Gateway Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Secure Web Gateway Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



