Secured Logbook Loans Now Being Offered with No Sign Up Fee

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Express Logbook Loans are a UK based lending company that provide people with customized loans as per their needs and gets instant loan payment in cash to borrowers with just a few easy steps. Logbook money loans are different from personal cash loans. Personal cash loans require a credit check and have a set amount of maximum loan that can be given to the borrower. However, logbook loans are paid against the car or vehicle value that the person owns.



The practice of setting up a car or vehicle of personal use for mortgage is not uncommon in the UK and other parts of Europe. For people who do not know about logbook loans or applying for one for the first time, the rules and terms are quite simple. One must have a personal vehicle in his or her name to apply for a loan against it. The cash payment of the loan is made within 24 hours of approval of the logbook loan. The cash amount depends on the current value of the car. It does not matter if the car is old, battered or has a few defects interior or exterior, it is never worthless and can still fetch value in the market. For this reason, logbook loans are extremely popular for individuals who need quick financial assistance for small amounts of money. The best part about logbook loans is that even though the lending company holds the claim for the car until the amount of debt is paid back, the owner gets to use the car as per his or her regular routine. If however, the individual is not able to pay back in the allotted time, he or she must withdraw their ownership of the car until the amount along with interest has been paid back.



A logbook loan is a great way to get some cash for emergency situations such as accidents, a health related injury, some work for repairing and renovation at home, a dental issue or some other incident. In all cases, these loans are free from any hidden charges and everything in the terms and conditions is in black and white. While most people refrain from taking loans in any case, logbook loans makes life easier and it is hassle free to pay the amount back with so many different options of loan repayments by Logbook Money Loans UK. It is mentioned that only citizens of England and Wales can apply for these logbook loans.



To learn more, head over to http://expresslogbookloans.co.uk



