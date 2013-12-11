Securely Erase Data on Android Devices with iShredder 3 for Android

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- ProtectStar today is pleased to announce the new iShredder 3 for Android smartphones and tables, an update to its best-selling iOS utility app designed to permanently remove all traces of files.



In a nutshell:



- The new iShredder 3 for Android from ProtectStar Inc. is a popular security app

- Like an Industrial Grade paper shredder, this app goes beyond international security standards

- Advanced secure erasing methods, such as: DoD 5220.22-M ECE; NATO Standard; US Army AR380-19; and BSI/VS-ITR TL-03423

- Shredded files are completely beyond recovery

- Technical support by e-Mail

- Available only on the Google Play Store

- Price: Standard Edition is for free. PRO Edition is US$2.99



Because deleted files remain intact on the Android devices until written over by new files, it is relatively simple to completely recover sensitive personal data. The app irretrievably erases files using up to 11 different, user-selectable algorithms, which have been certified by military intelligence and security experts.



Unknown to most Android users is the surprising fact that files deleted or trashed are not really deleted. Emails, photos, notes, documents, videos, browser histories, music, messaging logs and reminders all disappear after they are deleted. But they remain intact until new files overwrite them (if ever). Files disappear because the Hierarchical File System crosses off the file's name in the Directory that lists every file. According to the HFS, the photo entitled "Me & Jessica at the Beach" no longer exists. However, until it is actually replaced in memory by new data, the photo can be easily recovered.



Available in two Editions - Pro and Standard - the new iShredder 3 offers up to 11 different, user-selectable choices for securely and permanently erasing data or even deleted files. These algorithms work by repeatedly writing over the remains of deleted files with random characters. Commonly employed by such organizations as NATO and the U.S. Army, iShredder's algorithms provide the user with absolute assurance that their deleted data can never be recovered by anyone, even government computer experts.



While iShredder 3 Standard securely overwrites the free storage space of Android devices - the PRO edition is also able to securely wipe photos, contacts, files, folders as well as the internal SD card.



Pricing and Availability

iShredder 3 Standard Edition is available for Free. iShredder 3 PRO Edition is $2.99 (USD). Both apps are available worldwide exclusively through the Google Play Store in the Tools category. Review copies are available on request.



Product Information: http://www.protectstar.com/en/products/ishredder-android



iShredder 3 STD on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.projectstar.ishredder.android.standard



iShredder 3 PRO on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.protectstar.ishredder.pro



Media Contact:

Nigel Donahue-Wolters

PR Manager

CorporatePR@protectstar.com



ProtectStar, Inc.

Press Center

444 Brickell Avenue

Suite 51103

Miami, FL 33131

Phone: +1 305 328 5044

Fax : +1 305 967 6704