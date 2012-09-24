SecureMyAutoInsurance.com Provides Instant Car Insurance Rate Quotes and Policies

Woodland Park, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- SecureMyAutoInsurance.com offers consumers instant car insurance quotes online. Upon receiving these quotes, consumers may purchase a policy with a few clicks of the mouse. If a consumer feels more comfortable speaking to a licensed agent, one phone call will connect him or her to an agent who walks the customer through the process of selecting an auto insurer. All car insurance quotes offered on SecureMyAutoInsurance.com are provided by top insurance carriers across the nation.



"Online Car Insurance Quotes make purchasing car insurance easy and affordable," according to Marc Berry of Ellusion Marketing. "Answer a few simple questions about the vehicle or vehicles to be insured and a number of quotes will be provided. Quotes are provided from major companies such as State Farm, Allstate, Nationwide and esurance.com. These quotes are seen instantly unlike many sites which forward the information to insurance carriers who then contact the consumer directly. Most consumers don't want to wait to be contacted though. Information is needed now and that is what SecureMyAutoInsurance.com delivers." Spam is never a concern as the form is secure and there is no obligation to purchase once the quotes have been received.



Once a consumer has car insurance quotes in hand, determining which best meets his or her needs can be confusing. Mr. Berry explains how SecureMyAutoInsurance.com can be of benefit here. "The site offers videos on a wide range of topics, including auto insurance premiums, trends in auto insurance and more. SecureMyAutoInsurance's goal is to create informed consumers who know what to look for when purchasing an auto insurance policy." SecureMyAutoInsurance also provides access to sites which look at the financial strength of auto insurers as well as JD Power Insurance Company Ratings. Mr. Berry continues, "Here consumers will find everything needed to choose a carrier that meets his or her needs in every respect."



"Continue to browse the site and consumers will see how the site strives to achieve this goal. Read articles on topics such as reducing auto insurance rates and custom parts and equipment. Visit the blog to learn the latest in car insurance and see more about the new SecureMyAutoInsurance Facebook page. Our company wants to make auto insurance shopping easy and everything on the site is designed to make this possible," Mr. Berry continues.



"What makes this site different from others which show consumers How to buy car insurance," Mr. Berry goes on to say, "is the fact that our work isn't done once a consumer purchases a policy. The site offers a claims resource center so, if the worst does happen, the customer knows where to turn." Topics covered in this section include vehicle repairs and total loss. SecureMyAutoInsurance.com is constantly expanding to provide consumers with the information needed when selecting a car insurance carrier.



About SecureMyAutoInsurance.com

SecureMyAutoInsurance.com is the creation of Marc Berry. Mr. Berry has more than eight years of direct insurance experience. He worked for Esurance and Progressive and realized the need for instant auto insurance quotes. Mr. Berry specialized in claims and would respond immediately to accidents. He saw a need for easy access to auto insurance and created SecureMyAutoInsurance.com to help consumers make informed choices when it comes to purchasing insurance of this type.