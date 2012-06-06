SecuriGlobe Pursue Its Expansion Plan by Opening an Office in Ontario

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- SecuriGlobe a leader in the travel and health insurance industry, is announcing the opening of its new office in Mississauga, Ontario on June 11th, 2012.



The office located at 2233 Argentia Road, is offering the same line of health and travel insurance as well as insurance products exclusive to SecuriGlobe.



SecuriGlobe, a leader in the industry, is recognized for its expertise in travel insurance and excellent customer service. “We always strive for excellence and our unique personalized customer service approach has always been at the heart of our success” said Eve Murphy, Executive Vice President of Business Operations.



The decision to open an office in Mississauga is part of the company’s North American expansion plan. “During the past few years, SecuriGlobe became quite popular among travelers and the increasing number of Ontario resident insured with us, facilitated this strategic decision” explains Mathieu Laplante, President of SecuriGlobe.



SecuriGlobe a One-Stop-Travel-Insurance-Shop assures that the process will be seamless regarding the purchase of travel insurance. Clients will continue to have access to SecuriGlobe comparison website to easily obtain a quote or speak directly to a licensed insurance agent for a more personalized approach.



Clients will have direct access to the office and be able to get assistance regarding their claims if need be or simply obtain some assistance in understanding the fine prints or the terms and conditions of their insurance policy.



When asked: “what makes SecuriGlobe different”, customers will often answer that it is their customer service approach. There is no doubt that this is the attitude and spirit that await Ontario residents on 2233 Argentia Road.



SecuriGlobe is one of the largest travel and health insurance distributors in North America and is recognized as a leader in the industry. SecuriGlobe is known as a reliable and trustworthy online travel and health insurance aggregator offering personalized insurance plans corresponding to all travelers’ needs.