Securing and Retaining Asian Pacific Sales and Trading Talent in 2021

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2021 -- COVID-19 has hit Singapore like every other country around the world and the measures that have been taken to contain it over the past year have impacted the financial markets. Now, with more steps announced to handle a new rise in cases, including a cluster at Tan Tock Sen Hospital, analysts are predicting yet more change on the Singapore Bourse. Profit-taking is the trend that analysts are forecasting as a result of the new measures that are going to be put in place until 30th May. Although some selling has already begun it's thought that this is going to increasingly affect bank and transport stocks with Singapore Airlines and Sats likely to take a hit as well as retail Reits. Office Reits aren't likely to be affected in the same way and analysts are predicting that industrial Reits are likely to be the least impacted by the new measures.



In these mercurial times it's crucial for any organisation to build resilience into the business through hiring great people. Selby Jennings is a sales and trading recruiter with an extensive history in the Asia Pacific region, working with a broad spectrum of businesses and helping talented candidates to make career-defining next moves. The firm has built strong local knowledge here ever since it was first established in 2004 and this is combined with a unique international perspective that comes from being located in 12 offices worldwide and operating as a team that covers 60 countries. The firm is also the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. The team at Selby Jennings has unique expertise as a leading specialist sales and trading recruiter and specialises in a number of other key fields across banking and financial services hiring, including quantitative research and trading, risk management, financial technology and private wealth management.



Change has been constant for the banking and financial services sector in recent years, due to many different factors from technology, to competition and regulation. The team at Selby Jennings is committed to delivering permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are tailored to the human capital needs of individual businesses and designed to help talented people make crucial connections to move forward. Consultants are supported with ongoing training and use best-in-class technology and strategies. A broad spectrum of opportunities is currently available via Selby Jennings in Singapore, including Derivatives Lawyer AVP/VP [Global investment Bank], Quantitative Developer/Analyst, Junior Asset Project Manager, C++ Software Developer, Polymers Operator, PE Associate, Coffee Analyst and General Manager [Sugar Trading]. As a leading specialist sales and trading recruiter in Asia Pacific, Selby Jenning stands head and shoulders above the rest, reimagining the way that organisations handle hiring and offering a better, streamlined path for ambitious candidates to take.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.