Securing Talented Cybersecurity Professionals Has Become a Top Priority as Germany Experiences an Increasing Amount of Data Breaches

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming more important in the German technology industry making it an exciting and ever-evolving career to be involved in. With advances in technology such as autonomous response, machine learning and artificial intelligence, there is never a moment of still in the sector Cyber-attacks are becoming more common with many companies now investing heavily in their cybersecurity teams to ensure their data is protected. Risk Based Research have reported that 3.2 billion records were compromised in the first six months of 2019 during just eight massive data breaches. The most reported breaches in Europe were reported by DLA Piper to be in Germany, The Netherlands and the UK, making Germany a top location for high demand cybersecurity professionals. It is a fantastic time to join the sector as hiring managers are searching for talented individuals to take on much-needed roles before the end of the year.



Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for cyber security talent in the tech sector for Germany and Europe. Founded in 2013, the firm have worked for years to establish a network of skilled professionals and as a result are part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Glocomms are based in 12+ office locations, with their German team calling Berlin home. Worldwide the firm has 750+ employees working tirelessly to provide the finest recruitment solutions to their clients, with an unrivalled track record. Glocomms have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable quick, efficient and accurate hiring for all those involved. The team of ambitious consultants can advise on job opportunities across the width and breadth of Germany from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich to Cologne. The firm allows companies to rest easy in the knowledge that their biggest worry of talent acquisition is in their safe, expert hands.



The firm not only offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment to the cybersecurity sector in Germany but across a range of specialist sectors including: commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering and data and analytics. There are currently a wide range of job opportunities available through Glocomms including: cybersecurity / internal audit - senior systems engineer, cloud data security architect, lead solutions architect - cloud security, regional sales manager - cloud application security, senior customer success manager - cloud security, regional sales director, senior detection and response engineer, Salesforce service cloud developer and technical architect (WMS/TMS project). If you think you could be the ideal candidate for any of these roles, or would like to find out which other jobs are available, do not hesitate to get in touch with Glocomms' friendly consultants today.



Glocomms have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their recruitment service remains at an exceptional standard for their clients and candidates. The firm has recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' focusing on remote working and managers. This report details tips and tricks on ensuring your employees have a healthy work-life balance and that their wellbeing is your top priority at all times. As we end 2020, many companies will continue to work remotely for the time being. Glocomms believes that managerial styles must be adapted to suit the virtual world and the relationships we are experiencing. It is a great read for individuals in leadership roles who are looking to refresh their remote managerial style with their employees.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the cybersecurity sectors and help them secure top talent."



