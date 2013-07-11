SecuriTales Software 25% Discount Reopen Widely the Internet and Gives Full Freedom in Some Countries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- SecuriTales is a web-based platform that allows people to access any website, especially those banned in many countries like China, Iran, and many others. Actually many sites, especially those powerful social like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are not allowed in many countries. The cause varies from one country to another and can be political, religion related and so on. These major social networking sites are on the other hand very important to many people and businesses. Many travelers and business men rely on them to contact their families and have real-time cooperation with employees and fellow workers. Traveling to such countries may raise a real problem to many people and the only solution is to get a secure proxy.



Some proxies available in the market are software-based and the user needs to install them on a personal computer. This can come very handy but nowadays it is so much sought that many proxies are not safe and may install toolbars and spywares. Not to mention that the expression “real up-time” for many proxies is really deceiving, as they are shared with many users worldwide legally and illegally.



SecuriTales works directly from any internet browser right after the registration. Automatically a small bar appears in the browser, where one can paste the URL. Alternatively, There is also another option with small shortcut buttons on the right side of the text box, to visit Google, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Blogger, and Yahoo Mail directly as these sites are the most blocked in many countries.



SecuriTales works worldwide, something that is amazing. No worries, as it is a secure connection and a web-based service. There is no software to install to the hard drive that can slow down the personal computer. This is a very important feature for many people with no experience in dealing with applications.



securitalesreviews.com provides many reviews from users who had real experience with SecuriTales. They state they have had no problem with any connections to sites like Facebook and Twitter. In fact, they load even faster than through the usual proxies.



Securitales is the best solution for people using iPhone, iPad, Android, and other smartphones or mobile devices. It is a real fact that even PPTP and L2TP VPN protocols can be blocked in many countries like it is actually happening in China. To access Facebook in China using a smartphone, Securitales is the sole choice. With one account, one can connect through many devices, as opposed to proxy software that needs to be installed in each one.



Finally, there is a trial offered by Securitales of about 10 minutes to surf the web using the demo version. There is also a 25% discount for a limited time, which is a very good opportunity. Before purchasing.



click here to read honest reviews about Securitales.