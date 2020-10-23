Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is expected to grow from $1256.1 billion in 2019 to $1269.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1589.6 billion in 2023.



The prominent players in the global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges market are:



Northwestern Mutual; Bank Of America; Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP); Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC); Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)



Global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Overview



North America was the largest region in the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global securities brokerages and stock exchanges market.



Major brokerage firms around the world are offering hybrid solutions to their customers. The development of hybrid solutions by firms is mainly aimed at expanding their services and reaching a wider array of investors. Under the hybrid investing service, brokerage firms offer Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trading and investment with professional guidance. This platform also allows brokerage firms to better serve their investors by addressing their individual preferences.



The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market consists of sales of securities brokerage and stock exchange services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as brokers in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities and derivatives. Securities brokerages represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform of stock exchanges. The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of the brokerage firms. This market includes transaction charges levied by stock exchanges for trading on its trading floor/online platform to securities brokerages and other fees. It does not include the value of the funds invested in securities.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



