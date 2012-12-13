Securitization Audit Company Working with Homeowners for David J Stern Foreclosure Cases in Florida.

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- David J Stern, also known as “Florida’s Foreclosure King”, and his law firm were well known for handling tens of thousands of foreclosure cases around the State of Florida. Now though, with Stern’s firm shut down due to accusations of falsified paperwork and violations of State and Federal statues, banks are looking to move forward with the finalization of the outstanding foreclosure cases. Paladin Securitization Auditors of Cheyenne, WY, is reaching out to homeowners involved with Stern’s foreclosure mill.



A spokesperson for Paladin Securitization Auditors stated:



“We’ve seen numerous files lately that have all been associated with David J. Stern. With every single file we have located a glaring error in either the foreclosure process, or the securitization process. Both of which have enormous bearing on a foreclosure defense case.”



Several lenders and servicers that are commonly associated with the Law Offices of David J. Stern are Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, Aurora Loan Services, and Citigroup. Paladin executives are urging homeowners in Florida that are facing foreclosure or are about to enter the foreclosure process to review their most recent mortgage coupons to see who their servicer is. If it is one of the entities listed above or if they believe there may be a chance their loan was somehow involved with Stern’s law firm, then there is a good chance Paladin Securitization Auditors can provide solid evidence for a foreclosure defense.



This isn’t the first time Paladin Securitization Auditors has helped Florida residents. Earlier this year one of their success stories in Pinellas County hit the news as Aida and Howard Hayes’ foreclosure case was dismissed using one of Paladin Securitization Auditors’ mortgage audits. The full story can be read here.



If you believe your mortgage loan or foreclosure defense case is somehow related to the Law Offices of David J. Stern, then call Paladin Securitization Auditors today at (877) 848-8088 for a free consultation. You can also email a representative here.



About Paladin Securitization Auditors

Paladin Securitization Auditors offers trial-ready securitization audits to attorneys & homeowners. They also offer unchallenged expert witness testimony.