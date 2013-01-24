Handwriting Expert Gives Homeowners a Huge Advantage in Foreclosure Defense

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Paladin Securitization Auditors just brought on a handwriting expert for supplemental reports to their nationally recognized securitization audits. For homeowners nearing or already in foreclosure, this is a dream come true. They can now challenge the validity of documents from robo-signers by providing the court with written proof of forgery from a court qualified expert!



A spokesperson for Paladin Securitization Auditors said,



“We've found that one of the most common reasons foreclosure cases get thrown out is because of ambiguity in the chain of custody for various mortgage documents. Critical documents that supposedly give standing for a servicer to foreclose are either signed by the wrong person, signed by an unauthorized person, or obviously forged.



Without a handwriting expert to prove a forgery though, a foreclosure defense attorney must attempt to discredit the party foreclosing and provide several pieces of evidence in doing so. With our court-qualified handwriting expert, a statement proving a forgery and thus a lack of standing to foreclosure will most certainly increase the chances of a case being thrown out.”



The handwriting expert is a court qualified Forensic Document Examiner with a long list of credentials. Here are some of the highlighted ones:

- In court over 60 cases

- Deposed over 20 times

- 100% accepted as credible witness and an expert in her field by judges and opposition

- Examined over 500 document examination cases involving over 6500 documents.

- Trained with the International School of Forensic Document Examination and has apprenticed under a leading court-qualified Forensic Document Expert.



Paladin Securitization Auditors’ handwriting expert is also available for depositions and expert witness testimony.



If you are a homeowner or attorney that is currently in a foreclosure defense case, this could very well be the weight that tips the scales.



