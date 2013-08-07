Los Angeles Man Wins Property Back After Foreclosure and Eviction

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Homeowner Mike Cohenshad lost his investment home to foreclosure and was also evicted. A securitization audit company and Pasadena law firm helped him get it back.



Miek Cohenshad lost his investment home in foreclosure and also lost the accompanying Unlawful Detainer Hearing. He was then evicted from the investment property which was sold to a 3rd party at bank auction. Cohenshad hired the Law offices of Art Hoomiratana, a foreclosure defense firm in Pasadena, to seek out damages for wrongful foreclosure. Mr. Hoomiratana's office immediately hired Paladin Securitization Auditors to conduct a securitization audit to investigate the lender’s standing to foreclose.



The securitization audit found that there were grounds for a Fraud and Wrongful Foreclosure Case based upon statutory violations, promissory estoppel, negligence, negligent misrepresentation, and violation of Business and Professional Code 17 200. Using the securitization audit as evidence, The Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana litigated on these matters and won the home back, post-foreclosure, from the third party who purchased it. The judge found the foreclosure to be illegal and a wrongful foreclosure thanks to Paladin’s audit. The bank was forced to rescind the Trustee’s Sale and agreed to settle out and restructure the client loan including $188,000.00 in deferred principle reduction. His monthly mortgage payment was reduced from $4,981.43 to $2,492.59 and the interest rate was also reduced from 6.75% to 4%.



For reference, the court case is US. District Court Case No. CV13-00722-R (FFMx).



