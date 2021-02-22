New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Security Advisory Services Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Security Advisory Services industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Security Advisory Services market.



Security advisory services assisted organizations ensure their business-critical infrastructure from advanced cyber-attack vectors efficiently. Security advisory service vendors include a team of security professionals with various backgrounds and widespread consulting experience in the information security domain.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Cisco systems, DXC Technology Company, Ernst & Young, Column Information Security, Delloite, PwC, DeltaRisk, KPMG, Security Compass, TCS, CybeRisk, Novacoast, and Kudelski Security.



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



CISO advisory and support services

Penetration Testing

Vulnerability Management

Risk Management Strategy

Incident Response

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Others



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Security Advisory Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Security Advisory Services Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidences of cyber-attacks

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of cloud services

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis…



Regional analysis covers:



North America

U.S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



