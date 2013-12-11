Security Analytics Market Expected to Reach $3.22 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The report "Security Analytics Market By Types (Network Security, Application Security, Data And Information Security, Physical Security, Mobile Security) - Worldwide Market Forecasts And Analysis (2013 - 2018) " defines and segments the global security analytics market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends.



Browse 98 market data tables and 63 figures spread through 230 pages and in-depth TOC on "Security Analytics Market By Types (Network Security, Application Security, Data And Information Security, Physical Security, Mobile Security) - Worldwide Market Forecasts And Analysis (2013 - 2018) ".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/security-analytics-market-1026.html



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The challenge to counter the increasing number of security breaches, continued line of sophisticated attacks and existence of outdated cyber defense systems in organizations is enormous. The vendors in the security analytics market are constantly innovating and remodeling their existing architecture to develop better and more secure systems. Major vendors in the security analytics market are RSA, IBM and Blue Coat Systems. The major forces driving this market are increased number of security breaches, a continued trend to attack and outdated cyber defense systems of organizations. Other factors that are responsible for increase in adoption of security analytics solutions are the emergence of big data analytics and advanced targeted attacks.



MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global security analytics market by geographies: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by types: Network Security Analytics, Application Security Analytics, Data and Information Security Analytics, Physical Security Analytics, Mobile Security Analytics and Others; by Users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Large Enterprises; by industry verticals: Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, Power and Utilities, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Consumer Goods and Retail, Logistics and Transportation, Research and Education and Others; by deployment model: On-Premise and Cloud.



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Security Analytics market to grow from $1.96 billion in 2013 to $3.22 billion in 2018. In terms of geographies, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.



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