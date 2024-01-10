Security as a Service Market Current Analysis, Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook To 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- The global Security as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.4 billion in 2021 to USD 23.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The key growth driver of the security as a service market are mandates to follow regulatory and data protection laws, increase in demand for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs, and high cost and risks in managing on-premises security solutions.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Security as a Service Market"



412 - Tables

48 - Figures

330 – Pages



Additionally, increase in adoption of cloud-based services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and rapid growth in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Carry Your Own Device (CYOD) trends are expected to provide a tremendous growth opportunity for the security as a service market over the next five years. The global security as a service market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Trend Micro (Japan), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Zscaler (US), and McAfee (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product launches to increase their presence in the global market.



Trend Micro specializes in threat intelligence, mobile security, content security, data security, server security, and virtualization security. In the security as a service market, Trend Micro supplies deep security for cloud and data centers, deep security-as-a-service, and server protection. The company offers distinguished offerings under security as a service portfolio which includes hosted email security, worry-free services, deep security as a service, interscan web security as a service, and cloud app security. These cloud-hosted security services help organizations remain compliant and reduce risks.



The company has a wide customer base that is spread across different regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The company's clientele includes more than 500,000 customers. Trend Micro provides cybersecurity solutions in three major areas that are hybrid cloud security, network security, and user protection. It also provides solutions for ransomware, compliance, cloud, healthcare, GDPR, and end-of-support systems. The company has over 6,700 employees spread across 65 countries.



IBM is a computer, technology, and IT consulting corporation and is the worlds largest technology company and the second-most valuable company. Being a creator, developer, and manufacturer of some of the world's most updated technologies, IBM's product portfolio ranges from computer systems and software to networking systems, storage devices, and microelectronics. It also offers services, such as infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services in areas, ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM's major business segments include Global Technology Services, Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Service, Systems, Global Financing and other.



The company offers various cybersecurity solutions, including IAM, cloud security, application security, network projection, security intelligence and operations, data protection, and endpoint security. It also offers cybersecurity services that include data security services, security intelligence and operations, consulting, secure engineering and application security, and security strategy risk and compliance. IBM's security division offers next-generation security threat intelligence solutions and services in the security as a service market. Its security platform caters to many industry use case scenarios, including supply chain, financial services, automotive, real estate, food safety, identity, and international trade. The company offers solutions and services to various industries, including IT, healthcare, life sciences, government, telecom, automobile, manufacturing, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), chemicals and petroleum, electronics, energy and power, media and entertainment, mining, retail, BFSI, travel and transportation, and education. It is present in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



