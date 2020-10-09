New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The security assurance market is expected to grow from USD 4.35 billion in 2018 to USD 6.23 billion by 2023, at CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growth factor being the adoption of cloud-based service.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Avaya (US), Micro Focus (UK), IBM (US), NETSCOUT (US), Infosys (India), Accenture (Ireland), Microsoft (US), SAS (US), Sogeti (France), Aura (New Zealand) among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dimethylformamide market on the basis of Type, Application, End Use, and Region:



Business (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprise



Application type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Business application

System and network infrastructure

Mobility solutions



End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail and manufacturing

Telecommunications

Others



Regional Outlook of Security Assurance Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Security Assurance market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Growth of Security Assurance Market is done by the increasing knowledge about security assurance in the cloud. The security assurance market is expected to grow from USD 4.35 billion in 2018 to USD 6.23 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Based on application type, the market is segmented as a business application, system, and network infrastructure, mobility solutions. The high rise in the number of mobile devices across the world is considered to be the steering factors for the growth of this market. Due to the increasing demand and use of mobile devices and connectivity, networks are more susceptible to cyber-attacks. This has further accelerated the growth of the mobility solutions segment.



Based on Business, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. Security assurance helps businesses to identify, analyze, and manage the security risks associated with business applications, mobile devices, and related technology environments….Continued



Key considerations of the Security Assurance Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Security Assurance industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



