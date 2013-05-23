Security Cameras Toronto Area Company RTS Security Now in Key Canadian Partnership with LG Security

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- RTS Security, a company that supplies and installs cameras and DVR systems to a wide variety of major clients throughout Canada, has just announced a new and exciting key Canadian partnership with LG Security. RTS Security is now Toronto Ontario, Canada’s first and only premier LG Security camera dealer. For home and business owners who are looking for top-quality security cameras Toronto area RTS Security is ready and able to help.



Since the day RTS Security opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers not only the most outstanding surveillance cameras Toronto has to offer, but also the most affordable prices and the best possible customer service. The owners of the company understand that too often, other businesses rely on things like automated phone answering systems that are impersonal and not helpful. Over the years, RTS Security has earned a well-deserved reputation for its top-notch customer experience; whether someone is calling about anti-theft devices, security domes and mirrors, DVR systems and cameras or hidden cameras Toronto based RTS Security promises to communicate with their customers, truly listen to what they are saying, and be completely transparent about what they are doing.



“Our associates will visit your location(s), review your security needs, and establish the most effective system and products for your property or business,” said a spokesperson from the security Toronto company, adding that an accurate quote will then be sent within 24 hours.



“Our installation is discreet and not disruptive to your business operations.”



In addition, the associates from RTS Security train their clients on how to properly use the DVR system—including how to access them remotely via the web—and all DVRs and security cameras come with a 3-year warranty.



Anybody who would like to learn more about RTS Security is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the LG security cameras as well as the other products and services that are available.



About RTS Security

RTS Security welcomes an opportunity to discuss becoming a P\provider of security cameras and DVR installation and services. The company’s unique operation allows them to provide their members with a personal program. RTS Security is a moderately small company which supplies and installs cameras and DVR systems to major client partners such as Wal-Mart, PetSmart, Cineplex Odeon, Giant Tiger, Air Canada, Long and McQuade, Henrys Photo, Blacks Photo, Party Packagers, Staples, Loblaw’s, The Source, DHL and Home Hardware. RTS Security has partnered with such national clients because of their ability to deliver a level of customer service which their competitors such as Chubb and ADT just cannot achieve. For more information, please visit http://rtssecurity.com



RTS Security

87 Albertus Ave.

Toronto, ON M4R 1J6

(416) 487-7117

ed@rts-security.ca