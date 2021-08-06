Security Concerns the Most Significant Obstacles for Institutional Investors

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- A recent survey of institutional investors and wealth managers from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, who collectively manage $275 billion in assets revealed that security concerns about digital assets and custodial services are a 'significant hurdle' preventing many from investing in crypto assets for the first time. The survey also identified that other key areas that were preventing investors from investing in crypto assets for the first time included, the size of the market, regulatory environment and lack of transparency.



For almost two decades, the consultants at Selby Jennings have been working zealously to present organisations within the financial services and banking industries with bespoke recruiting solutions to enable them to secure world-class talent. You can trust Selby Jennings to identify the most fitting candidate for investment banking jobs, fintech jobs, legal jobs and many more sectors within the banking industries. The firm is supported by an extensive network of one million industry experts based in over 60 countries and a dedicated workforce made up of over 750 diligent consultants who are all specialists in their fields. The firm, which is situated across 12 international office hubs, works with a range of companies and organisations, from innovative and dynamic start-ups to well-established corporate powerhouses, as part of the Phaidon International Group and is the preferred financial recruitment agency for hundreds of world-leading enterprises. The firm is proud to have been providing clients and candidates with the assurance that their recruiting processes are in safe hands for more than 15 years.



The agency's ongoing investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training allows them to recruit quickly, precisely, and accurately. The team takes pride in their ability to keep their professional network informed about any developments that may influence future working styles and conditions that may have an impact on the hiring process. There are a number of career-defining roles available throughout Germany, these include: Senior Data Engineer, Data Scientist – Tubular Data, Senior IT Security Manager, Machine Learning Engineer, IT Auditor, Senior Consultant – Internal Audit Manager, Retail Credit Risk Manager, Senior Credit Risk Modeller, Financial Accountant, and Head Derivative Operations. To define your next career step or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the Selby Jennings Germany team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director of Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.