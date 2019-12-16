Security Door Market Trends, Survey, Growth and Analysis by 2019-2025 : RAYI, MeXin, Spring Group, PANPAN, Buyang

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- QYR Consulting has lately published a new report titled,"Global Security Door Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025." According to the report, the global Security Door market was US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by the end of 2025. The global Security Door market is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 6 years, i.e. between 2019 and 2025. Rising safety concerns among the population have increased the need for Security Doors as they are equipped with technology that stops burglary and related activities. Security Doors are installed in various facilities ranging from households, offices, to commercial spaces like restaurants and hotels. Moreover, manufacturers are developing Security Doors with advanced technology to meet the requirements of the end users.



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Segmental Analysis

Sturdiness to Increase Demand for Metal Security Door

The global Security Door Market can be segregated on the basis of product as wood security door, metal security door, and other material security door. Metal security door is likely to gain traction among the end users in the years to come, the reason being its sturdiness. Based on the application, the global Security Door market has been bifurcated as individual purchaser and corporate buyers. Demand for Security Door is high among individual purchasers as it offers security and protects them from burglary. Moreover, they are equipped with tools such as better locks and framing. Security Door is expected to witness an increase in the demand from corporate buyers and commercial space owing to growing security concerns.



Regional Coverage

North America to lead the Security Door market in the years to come

North America is a key region in the Security Door market owing to developed infrastructure and growing construction and building industries. Growing demand for Security Doors due to surge in the number of thefts and criminal activities is driving the Security Door market in Asia Pacific. Rapid urbanization is also a key factor driving the demand for Security Door in this region. Europe is expected to emerge as a promising regional market in the coming years.



Key Players

Key Players Having a Strong Foothold in the Security Door Market

RAYI, MeXin, Spring Group, PANPAN, Buyang, Seeyes, Chinasun, SIMTO, Dali Group, KKD Group, SuoFu Group, FEIYUN, Fusim, Reisun, Wangli, and Yintai are some of the key players operating in the global Security Door market. Companies are taking up various strategic initiatives such as partnerships, product innovation, technological advancement, and mergers and acquisitions in order to increase their visibility in the market.



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Market Dynamic

High Installation Cost to Curb the Security Door Market Growth

Installation cost of Security Door is quite high, which is negatively impacting the market growth. High maintenance as well as repair cost of Security Doors is also reducing their demand among the end users. Moreover, it has observed that Security Doors are used very less at low urbanized areas. This may affect the Security Door market growth in the coming years.