MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Security Equipment (Industrial Report) - UK - October 2013” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Security Equipment (Industrial Report) - UK - October 2013
This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Executive Summary
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
UK economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest rates
House prices
Consumer spending
Manufacturing
Business investment
Imports
Exports
Market factors
The economy
Construction activity
Influence of insurers
Technological developments
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British and European standards
Market Size and Trends
Chapter summary
Market size
Figure 1: UK sales of security alarms & systems, 2008-12
Figure 2: UK market for security alarms & systems, including sales and rental income, 2008-12
Market segmentation
Figure 3: The UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2008-12
Figure 4: The security alarms & systems in the UK, by sector share, 2008-12
Type of installation
Figure 5: Analysis of security equipment installations, by type of installation, 2008-12
End-use markets
Figure 6: Analysis of security system installations, by end use application, 2008-12
Residential market
Figure 7: Analysis of residential security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Non-residential market
Figure 8: Analysis of non-residential security system installations, by end use application, 2008-12
Figure 9: Analysis of non-residential security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 10: Analysis of commercial security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 11: Analysis of retail security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 12: Analysis of public sector security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 13: Analysis of industrial security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 14: Analysis of licensed premises security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 15: Analysis of financial sector security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Figure 16: Analysis of other security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12
Market trends
Figure 17: Analysis of residence type in total new registrations in the UK, 2011
Regional sales
Overview
Figure 18: Regional installations of security equipment, by area, 2008-12
Intruder alarms
Figure 19: Regional installations of intruder alarms, by area, 2008-12
CCTV
Figure 20: Regional installations of CCTV equipment, by area, 2008-12
Access Control
Figure 21: Regional installations of access control equipment, by area, 2008-12
Supply Sources
Chapter summary
Production
Figure 22: Production of security alarms & systems in the UK, 2008-12
Figure 23: UK production of burglar/fire alarms and parts, 2008-12
Imports
Figure 24: Imports of electric burglar/fire alarms in the UK, 2008-12
Exports
Figure 25: Exports of electric burglar/fire alarms in the UK, 2008-12
Industry Structure
Chapter summary
Industry development
Figure 26: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the security systems services sector, 2008-12
Figure 27: Analysis of the financial structure of the security systems services sector, 2008-12
Company profiles
Secom
Figure 28: Financial analysis of Secom, 2008-12
Cooper Security
Figure 29: Financial analysis of Cooper Security, 2007-11
Adi-Gardiner
Figure 30: Financial analysis of Adi-Gardiner, 2008-12
Honeywell Security UK
Figure 31: Financial analysis of Honeywell Security UK, 2008-12
ADT Fire & Security
Figure 32: Financial analysis of ADT Fire and Security, 2008-12
Chubb Systems
Figure 33: Financial analysis of Chubb Systems, 2007-11
Chubb Fire & Security
Figure 34: Financial analysis of Chubb Fire & Security, 2008-12
UTC Fire & Security
Figure 35: Financial analysis of UTC Fire & Security UK, 2006-10
Tunstall Group
Figure 36: Financial analysis of Tunstall Group, 2008-12
Assa Abloy
Figure 37: Financial analysis of Assa Abloy, 2007-11
Distribution
Figure 38: Channels of distribution of security alarms & systems, by type of outlet, 2008-12
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Forecast
Chapter Summary
The market
Residential demand of reduced importance
Market acceleration to continue in CCTV sector
Intruder alarm sector forecast to shrink further
Technology expected to drive the access control sector forward
Forecast developments in new construction work
Figure 39: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Forecast developments in housing construction
Figure 40: Forecast private housing output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 41: Forecast public housing output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Offices
Retail
Education
Figure 42: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 43: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17
Figure 44: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 45: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2013-17
Figure 46: Departmental expenditure of capital spending by the private sector on signed projects under PFI, 2012-13
Health
Education
“Other” Sector
Figure 47: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 48: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2013-17
Security alarms and systems market development forecast
Figure 49: Forecast UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2013-17
Forecast end-use sector installations
Figure 50: Forecast UK market for security system installations, by end use, 2013-17
Production
Figure 51: Forecast UK production of security alarms & systems, 2013-17
Industry
Further consolidation in the industry
Focus on global growth markets
Increasing alignment between security and information technology industries
Further Sources & Contacts
Trade associations & advisory bodies
Trade magazines
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