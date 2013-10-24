Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Security Equipment (Industrial Report) - UK - October 2013



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Executive Summary



Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

House prices

Consumer spending

Manufacturing

Business investment

Imports

Exports

Market factors

The economy

Construction activity

Influence of insurers

Technological developments



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British and European standards

Market Size and Trends

Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 1: UK sales of security alarms & systems, 2008-12

Figure 2: UK market for security alarms & systems, including sales and rental income, 2008-12

Market segmentation

Figure 3: The UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2008-12

Figure 4: The security alarms & systems in the UK, by sector share, 2008-12

Type of installation

Figure 5: Analysis of security equipment installations, by type of installation, 2008-12

End-use markets

Figure 6: Analysis of security system installations, by end use application, 2008-12

Residential market

Figure 7: Analysis of residential security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Non-residential market

Figure 8: Analysis of non-residential security system installations, by end use application, 2008-12

Figure 9: Analysis of non-residential security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 10: Analysis of commercial security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 11: Analysis of retail security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 12: Analysis of public sector security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 13: Analysis of industrial security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 14: Analysis of licensed premises security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 15: Analysis of financial sector security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Figure 16: Analysis of other security system installations, by signal type, 2008-12

Market trends

Figure 17: Analysis of residence type in total new registrations in the UK, 2011

Regional sales

Overview

Figure 18: Regional installations of security equipment, by area, 2008-12

Intruder alarms

Figure 19: Regional installations of intruder alarms, by area, 2008-12

CCTV

Figure 20: Regional installations of CCTV equipment, by area, 2008-12

Access Control

Figure 21: Regional installations of access control equipment, by area, 2008-12



Supply Sources

Chapter summary

Production

Figure 22: Production of security alarms & systems in the UK, 2008-12

Figure 23: UK production of burglar/fire alarms and parts, 2008-12

Imports

Figure 24: Imports of electric burglar/fire alarms in the UK, 2008-12

Exports

Figure 25: Exports of electric burglar/fire alarms in the UK, 2008-12



Industry Structure

Chapter summary

Industry development

Figure 26: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the security systems services sector, 2008-12

Figure 27: Analysis of the financial structure of the security systems services sector, 2008-12

Company profiles

Secom

Figure 28: Financial analysis of Secom, 2008-12

Cooper Security

Figure 29: Financial analysis of Cooper Security, 2007-11

Adi-Gardiner

Figure 30: Financial analysis of Adi-Gardiner, 2008-12

Honeywell Security UK

Figure 31: Financial analysis of Honeywell Security UK, 2008-12

ADT Fire & Security

Figure 32: Financial analysis of ADT Fire and Security, 2008-12

Chubb Systems

Figure 33: Financial analysis of Chubb Systems, 2007-11

Chubb Fire & Security

Figure 34: Financial analysis of Chubb Fire & Security, 2008-12

UTC Fire & Security

Figure 35: Financial analysis of UTC Fire & Security UK, 2006-10

Tunstall Group

Figure 36: Financial analysis of Tunstall Group, 2008-12

Assa Abloy

Figure 37: Financial analysis of Assa Abloy, 2007-11

Distribution

Figure 38: Channels of distribution of security alarms & systems, by type of outlet, 2008-12



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Forecast

Chapter Summary

The market

Residential demand of reduced importance

Market acceleration to continue in CCTV sector

Intruder alarm sector forecast to shrink further

Technology expected to drive the access control sector forward

Forecast developments in new construction work

Figure 39: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Forecast developments in housing construction

Figure 40: Forecast private housing output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 41: Forecast public housing output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Offices

Retail

Education

Figure 42: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 43: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17

Figure 44: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 45: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2013-17

Figure 46: Departmental expenditure of capital spending by the private sector on signed projects under PFI, 2012-13

Health

Education

“Other” Sector

Figure 47: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 48: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2013-17

Security alarms and systems market development forecast

Figure 49: Forecast UK market for security alarms & systems, by type, 2013-17

Forecast end-use sector installations

Figure 50: Forecast UK market for security system installations, by end use, 2013-17

Production

Figure 51: Forecast UK production of security alarms & systems, 2013-17

Industry

Further consolidation in the industry

Focus on global growth markets

Increasing alignment between security and information technology industries



Further Sources & Contacts

Trade associations & advisory bodies

Trade magazines



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