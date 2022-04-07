Security Event Manager Software Market Next Big Thing : Loggly, Tenable, BlueTalon

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Security Event Manager Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Security Event Manager Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Splunk Technology (United States), LogRhythm (United States), AT&T Cybersecurity (United States), ArcSight (United States), BlueTalon (United States), Tenable, Inc. (United States), SolarWinds (United States), Netwitness (United States), WatchGuard Technologies (United States), Loggly (United States).



Scope of the Report of Security Event Manager Software

Security event manager software is a solution that aggregates and analyses activity from different resources across your entire IT infrastructure. It collects security data from a network device, domain controllers, and many more. The security event manager software is an important part of the data security ecosystem. It aggregates data from multiple systems and analyzes that data to catch abnormal behavior or potential cyberattacks.



Market Influencers and their development strategies

On 13th January 2021, LogRhythm has announced the acquisition of MistNet. MistNet provides cloud-based analytics to enhance visibility and threat hunting. The acquisition enhances the solution providers' reach into the threat detection market and accelerates their entry into the XDR market.

On 17th November 2021, AT&T Cybersecurity has launched an integrated, managed cybersecurity solution. It helps United States federal agencies modernize and protect their IT infrastructure in compliance with Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 cybersecurity guidance.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Security Log / Event Management, Security Information Management, Security Event correlation, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)



Market Trends:

Organization Focused towards Increase Efficiency

Surging Health and Safety Focus



Opportunities:

Increasingly Popular Security Orchestration, Automation and Response can create Opportunities for the Security Event Manager Software Market Growth



Market Drivers:

Increasing Application of Security Event Manager Software to Reduce the Impact of Security Events

Security Event Manager Software Provides Opportunities to use AI and Automation to Find a Solution to a Security Issue



Roadblocks:

Growing Cyber Attacks and Fraud Related Activities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Security Event Manager Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Security Event Manager Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Security Event Manager Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Security Event Manager Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Security Event Manager Software Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Security Event Manager Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Security Event Manager Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



