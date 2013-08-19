Metro Guard Security Hiring Unarmed Security Guards

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Metro Guard Security, one of the leading providers of armed security guards in California’s major cities, is now hiring unarmed security guards for various guard services in Bakersfield, Orange Country, and Los Angeles. This job is very important and Metro Guard Security makes sure all of its security officers are ready for anything.



This announcement comes as no surprise to those following the security guard company. It has long been known as offering the best security guards Los Angeles has ever seen. Many companies, including Fortune 500 companies, hire Metro Guard Security for each and every security guard because Metro Guard Security trains every security guard to the highest degree of competence. Now, even more unarmed security guards may be taking up rank with Metro Guard Security.



There is a wide range of different companies that rely on security guards. Property management jobs for high rises need them. Industrial facilities and construction sites need a competent security guard at every post. Celebrities need escort services and parking lots have rules that must be enforced. There is always demand for the reliable services of a good security guard company. According to a spokesperson for Metro Guard Security, “A team of highly sophisticated and experienced security consultants manage the company’s highly trained security guards and ensure constant communication with our clients, resulting in high customer satisfaction.” The best companies want their employees and customers to feel safe, and that’s why they use Metro Guard Security for security guard services.



About Metro Guard Security

Since its founding years ago, Metro Guard Security has provided the best security guard services in all of California. Protecting the public, Metro Guard Security manages construction security guards, apartment security guards, and even hotel security guards all over the state. For whatever the security guard need, Metro Guard Security has the solution. For additional information please visit, http://www.metroguardsecurity.com/.