Security Information and Event Management Market Worldwide Key Insights, Business Scenario & Strategies

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- The global Security Information and Event Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for continuous monitoring and incident response, adhering to compliance requirements, gaining and maintaining certifications, and managing and retaining logs are the primary factors to drive the demand for the SIEM market during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Security Information and Event Management Market"



137 - Tables

35 - Figures

185 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183343191



By component, the solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The SIEM solution collects and examines log and event data that is generated by host systems, security devices, and applications throughout organizations' infrastructure, and collates it on a centralized platform. It helps organizations investigate their event logs, thereby maintaining privacy and security across their network infrastructure. The solution further assists organizations in preventing data losses and automatically controlling or encrypting sensitive data across networks. The alerts generated from the SIEM solution are crucial for organizations' ecosystem. These alerts can be set as either low or high priority using a set of pre-defined rules.



By application, the log management and reporting segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The significance of log management is due to the several key features of log management tools offered by the key market players. Some of the features of log management tools are monitoring the critical activities of employees, identifying remedy issues, selecting event log retrieval technologies, the monitoring of logs virtually, aggregating logs in a central location, performing security checks with SIEM and searches across logs, working with multiple formats, and reading the logs.



Asia Pacific security information and event management market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises mixed economies, such as Australia, India, and Japan, with a developed network infrastructure. Large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in APAC countries are admitting the significance of data usage and security. APAC houses several established SMEs, which are growing at an exponential rate to cater to their broad customer base. Machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. Organizations are transforming their businesses to cloud to increase their productivity and business performance.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=183343191



Key Players



The major vendors covered in the SIEM market include SolarWinds (US), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), Rapid7 (US), RSA (US), McAfee (US), Splunk (US), ManageEngine (US), LogRhythm (US), Sumo Logic (US), Exabeam (US), Securonix (US), Alert Logic (US), Graylog (US), BlackStratus (US), AlienVault (US), Fortinet (US), LogPoint (Europe), Gurucul (US), and Cygilant (US).



Browse Other Reports:



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Cybersecurity Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Zero Trust Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Automated Machine Learning Market - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/security-information-event-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/security-information-event-management.asp