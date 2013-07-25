Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Security Market in Saudi Arabia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Security Market in Saudi Arabia to grow at a CAGR of 10.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is Saudi Arabias strong economy and availability of revenue. The Security sector in Saudi Arabia has also been witnessing an increasing number of international defense deals. However, the high dependence on import machineries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Security Market in Saudi Arabia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Security sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Advanced Electronics Co. Ltd., Alsalam Aircraft Co., BAE Systems plc, Boeing Co., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Raytheon Co.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are EADS N.V., Northrop Grumman Corp., Science Applications International Corp., Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., and Thales SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Electronics Co. Ltd., Alsalam Aircraft Co., BAE Systems plc, Boeing Co., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Co., EADS N.V., Northrop Grumman Corp., Science Applications International Corp., Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., and Thales SA.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127807/-security-market-in-saudi-arabia-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###