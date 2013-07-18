Security Market in Saudi Arabia to 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Security Market in Saudi Arabia to grow at a CAGR of 10.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is Saudi Arabia's strong economy and availability of revenue. The Security sector in Saudi Arabia has also been witnessing an increasing number of international defense deals. However, the high dependence on import machineries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Security Market in Saudi Arabia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Security sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Advanced Electronics Co. Ltd., Alsalam Aircraft Co., BAE Systems plc, Boeing Co., General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Raytheon Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are EADS N.V., Northrop Grumman Corp., Science Applications International Corp., Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., and Thales SA.



