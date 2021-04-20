New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Increasing incidences of document counterfeiting and fraud are one of the major factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 14.98 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for security paper in property dealings



The global Security Paper Market is expected to reach USD 24.67 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Security papers include features, which assist in identification or authentication of a document as original as opposed to a fake one. One of the most common forms of security paper is the watermark, and there are many features which have been integrated to prevent any attempt to tamper with the document such as when amounts are altered on a cheque.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing incidences of document counterfeiting and fraud. In an attempt to curb these fraud attacks, the government along with other organizations including banks, and passport offices, among others are putting in efforts to make their paper works and documents more secure by the deployment of security papers.



An increase in the level of disposable income has been instrumental in the increase in the number of foreign tours, which in turn, has developed higher demand for visas and passports, thereby supporting the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Further, rising awareness about frauds among consumers and the growing need for protection against counterfeiters is expected to boost the market demand in the forecast period.



Key participants include Security Paper Mill Inc., China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation, Ciotola SRL, Document Security Systems Inc., Security Paper Limited, Sequana Group, Giesecke & Devrient, Fedrigoni Group, Goznak, and Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1819



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By type, the hybrid paper segment contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to have a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of hybrid paper is owing to its increasing deployment in applications, including banknotes, passports, and legal documents, among others. Hybrid papers glow in ultra-violet light and comprise special chemical components, which prevent chemical and mechanical forgery.

- By application, banknotes contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and are likely to witness a growth rate of 6.2% in the forecast period, due to growing cases of counterfeit notes coupled with increasing government initiatives to curb the issue and prevent fake notes from being circulated.

- The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region may be attributed to the presence of huge population and increased spending on legal services in the region.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/security-paper-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global security market on the basis of type, security feature, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Watermark

Hologram

Hybrid Paper

Threads

Others



Security Feature Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Overt

Covert



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Banknotes

Passports

Identity Cards

Legal & Government

Certificates

Medical Reports & Prescriptions

Transportation & Logistics

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1819



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Security Paper Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Security Paper Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidences of document counterfeiting and fraud

4.2.2.2. Increase in foreign tours have increased the demand for passports

4.2.2.3. Rise in circulation of bank notes

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for security paper in property dealings

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growth of digitization

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Security Paper Mill Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Ciotola SRL

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Document Security Systems Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Security Paper Limited

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Sequana Group

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue……



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com