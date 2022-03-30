Security Testing Market to Witness Massive Growth by IBM, Pradeo, Tieto

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Security Testing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Security Testing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Accenture (Republic of Ireland),IBM (United States),Micro Focus (United Kingdom),Veracode (United States),Synopsys (United States),Pradeo (France),Rapid7 (United States),Tieto (Finland),Trustwave (United States),WhiteHat Security (United States)



Definition:

Security testing is a type of software testing that uncovers vulnerabilities, threats, risks of the system and determines that the data and resources of the system are protected from possible intruders. Its purpose is to identify all possible loopholes and weaknesses of the software system which might result in a loss of information, revenue, repute at the hands of the employees or outsiders of the organization. It also helps in detecting all possible security risks in the system and helps developers to fix the problems through coding.



Market Trends:

- Stringent Government Regulations to Increase the Adoption of Security Testing Solutions and Services



Market Drivers:

- Increased Development of Mobile-based, Web-based, and Desktop-based Applications

- Surge in Web and Mobile-based business-critical Applications Requiring Higher secure Endpoint protection

- Enterprises Implementing Security Measures to Prevent Financial Los



Market Opportunities:

- Initiatives by Governments and Enterprises with Focus on Digitalization

- Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Security Testing and Evolution of technologies

- Implementation of new technologies, such as DevOps, DevSecOps and Agile, in software security testin



The Global Security Testing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Application Security Testing, Network Security Testing, Device Security testing, Social Engineering), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Education, Others (Energy and utilities, Transportation, and Social Media)), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)



Global Security Testing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Security Testing market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Security Testing market.

- -To showcase the development of the Security Testing market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Security Testing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Security Testing market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Security Testing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



