Tokensoft (United States), tZERO Group, INC. (United States), Polymath (United States), Open Finance (United States), Harbor (United States), Securrency (United States), Securitize, Inc. (United States), Blockchain Capital (BCAP) (United States), 22X Fund (United States), Autradety (Netherlands).



Definition:

A security token represents a tangible asset that a company has to offer to its investors. Companies that perform a Security Token Offering offer investors a share or the right to a profit share in their business. Security tokens offer the investors with real and transferable rights to their investment and that makes it a safe and reliable investment tool. A security token also gives growing companies a profitable and secure way to raise capital. Security tokens have the potential to offer investors the security of a regulated instrument combining agility and the speed of blockchain. Moreover, keeping the benefits of security tokens in mind, many corporate giants have built platforms to trade security tokens and provide institutional investors with an easy and secure way to start investing in blockchain technology.



According to the Federal Securities Law, none company can issue or sell security tokens without the previous registration in the SEC, unless the offering falls under another exemption from registration.



Market Drivers:

The Rising Demand for Security Tokens As it Offers Protection against Fraud and Misselling



Market Trends:

Mass Adoption of the Blockchain Technology

The Popularity of Utility Tokens Has Decreased In Favour Of Security Tokens



Market Opportunities:

An Emergence of Next Generation of Security Token Protocols

The High Demand from Emerging Economies



The Global Security Tokens Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Equity Tokens, Debt Tokens, Asset Tokens, Legally Compliant Tokens), STO Ecosystem (Issuance Platform, Trading, Broker/Dealers), Industry Verticals (Financial Services, Trading, Technology, Real Estate, Retail, Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Others)



Global Security Tokens market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



