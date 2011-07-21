MyReviewsNow Affiliate Security Cameras Direct Offers Great Products And A 115% Low Price Guarantee

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2011 -- Security Cameras Direct (SCD) carries the highest quality safety and security products available on the market today. To date, the company has served over 130,000 clients. Hundreds of products are available from some of the most respected manufacturers, including Sony and Panasonic.



Go to the MyReviewsNow website to visitSecurity Cameras Direct and view the specifications of SCD offerings:



* Cameras: Infrared day/night, weatherproof and vandalproof models



* Hidden Cameras: Small, discreet cameras and covert glasses



* Camera Systems: 4- to 16-camera systems



* Digital Video Recorders: 4-, 8-, and 16-channel digital video recorders



* Hybrid Digital Video Recorders: Network-compatible for remote access



* PC Based Digital Video Recorders: Call or see website for computer system requirements



* Security Monitors: A variety of portable and LCD monitors



* Wireless Security Devices: Inexpensive options for a cable-free system



* Loss Prevention: Serial interface products



* Accessories: A variety of brands



To see the full line of products available, visit the website or request a catalog. All security products from SCD have a 115-percent price guarantee and come with original manufacturers' warranties. OEM products have a repair and replacement warranty for one year, excluding digital video recorders. Returns are hassle-free when you buy from either of the companies. Simply return the unused product in its original packaging within 30 days to receive a full refund.



SCD customer representatives are standing by to offer free quotes via phone or live chat. So, take the guesswork out of security system installation and rely on one of the nation's leading video security companies to assist you with the purchase and installation of a security system that is designed specifically for your business or home.



Credit is available to businesses with an approved online credit application. This option gives customers the ability to purchase, install and use video security for a full 30 days before paying.



Customers also have access to a variety of resources on the video security company's website, including:



* Voltage Drop Calculator

* Voltage Calculator

* Wire Gauge Calculator

* Lens Field of View Calculator



Installation and technical support are available to customers 24 hours a day, and satisfaction is guaranteed. Further Security Cameras Direct offers its newsletter free of charge for those interested in receiving the latest product news and current promotions offered.



The affiliation between MyReviewsNow and Security Cameras Direct gives business and home owners easy access to hundreds of security products, free technical support for life, easy credit terms and hassle-free returns. Security Cameras Direct offers quality products at various price levels to adapt to consumers or business's budget. Further, Security Cameras Direct offers customers a 115% Low Price Guarantee for identical products whereby the customer receives not only a matching price, but also 115% of the difference.



Visit Security Cameras Direct Today!