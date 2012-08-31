Metroguard Security Now Offering Free Security Consultations

North Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Metroguard Security is now offering free security consultations to customers in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura County and other areas across southern California. A security consultation allows customers to meet with experts in personal and professional security support to determine the best methods to protect all kinds of property and assets. Interested customers can schedule a consultation now by calling (800) 991-8885 today for more information about security guards and to locate guard services.



Metroguard Security is based in southern California and serves as an armed and unarmed security guard provider to Fortune 500 companies, prominent construction companies, large residential communities and many municipalities. In addition to traditional security guard services, Metroguard also provides: online security services, general security information, private security services, private guard services, security patrols, construction security guards, apartment security guards, security officers and hotel security guards.



Metroguard Security offers protection against both internal and external threats, and can customize service based on client needs. Members of Metroguard’s security team undergo extensive training and are committed to unparalleled customer service.



Metroguard Security is a security guard company that offers a unique, consultative approach that surprises many new clients. Security is a highly important part of any successful business operation, and Metroguard understands the importance of delivering peace of mind and consistent support to clients who have a range of security concerns and needs. For more information and to set up an initial consultation, please visit www.metroguardsecurity.com.