Security2020.com Announces Its New Partnership With Medical Alert Systems Provider, Rescue Alert

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- As people go through life, their goals change. In their youth, people might focus on getting good grades or getting into the right college. As they age, their goals might become more career and/or family oriented. Finally, as they approach their twilight years many people have goals that focus on spending more time with their families and simply doing what they want to do. In relation to this, a big goal for many elderly people is to maintain their independence as they age.



One company has made a name for itself by helping elderly people do just that. Security2020.com is a company that provides security products and services. For example, they offer security cameras, alarms, locks, home security systems, and more.



Recently, Security2020.com announced its newest partnership with medical alert systems provider, Rescue Alert. Medical alert systems help the elderly to maintain their independence while having access to emergency help, if needed. A spokesperson for the business explained that users can “find comfort in knowing that help is just a touch away. With an average response time of 7 seconds from the Monitoring Response Center, you never need to worry about being alone again.”



When someone purchases or rents this system, they will receive a medical alert panic transmitter. This transmitter can be conveniently worn as a necklace or bracelet, and in the event of an accident or emergency, all the user has to do is push the button. If they are located within 600 feet of the MXD Base Unit, which is plugged into a home phone line, the unit “immediately calls the Response Center which is staffed twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year in Salt Lake City, Utah,” according to a spokesperson for the business. Security2020.com provides monthly, quarterly, and annual rental options as well as a onetime payment option for this service.



In addition to medical alert systems, this website provides a huge range of security products including security cameras, real and dummy, alarms, keyless locks, alert chimes, and more. As well as the easy to navigate product pages the site also has a vast array of security related articles to help consumers improve their security awareness.



After fourteen years of successful trading Security2020.com continues to be customer focused with a number of initiatives to help consumers. These initiatives include a 30-day money back guarantee on the majority of their products, live customer service representatives to assist consumers in making most appropriate choice and direct from warehouse shipping for fast delivery.



To learn more about the products, such as medical alert systems, that Security2020.com provides, please visit http://www.security2020.com/ for more information.



About Security2020.com

Security2020.com is part of Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc., and it is the online leader of cost-effective security, safety, and loss prevention products. Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc. opened in 1998, and it maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Other sites in the Lord Henry family are 1800DoorBell.com, MirrorPros.com, and MyAmericanKitchen.com.