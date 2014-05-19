Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Sedation dental surgery center is celebrating a 1 year anniversary. Sedation dental surgery center opened June of 2013, and was the first outpatient surgery center for dental patients in Las Vegas. “After opening our doors last year, we have been able to help hundreds of special needs patients and young children receive dental care”, says medical director Dr. Steven Delisle. Sedation dental surgery center specializes in providing quality dental care to patients that can’t sit for a normal dental visit.



“ Many patients with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, or other developmental delays are not able to have dental care done awake, so they come to sedation dental surgery center and have it done while they are asleep”.



Sedation dental surgery center was founded in 2010, but recently moved into a brand new surgery center in North Las Vegas. They are located at 4090 N MLK BLVD, North Las Vegas, NV 89032.



Dr. Steven Delisle, founder and CEO, was recently awarded the “TOP 40 under 40” award by VEGAS INC. magazine, for his work with children and special needs patients. In addition to opening the first surgery center for dental patients in Las Vegas, Dr. Delisle also opened a dental clinic at Child Haven. Child Haven is a clinic where foster children come to get medical and dental services, prior to being placed in a foster home. Dr. Delisle partnered with the Foundation for positively kids, to provide dental services to foster children, regardless of the ability to pay.



Sedation Dental Surgery Center

Dr. Steven DeLisle

4090 N. MLK Blvd

North Las Vegas, NV 89032



PHONE: (702) 757-6754

FAX: 877.752.9402

EMAIL: info@sedationdentallasvegas.com