Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center Announces Expanded Healing and Service Offerings After Successful Grand Opening

Sedona, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center held its official grand opening in February 2014. The response to that initial offering was so overwhelming, the company is now debuting even more healing modalities and services. Kimberly Dawn, owner, operator and Sedona healer, has announced a range of expanded services available for those seeking healing in Sedona.



The John of God Crystal Bed treatment offers a broad range of healing capabilities, especially important for our fast-paced, modern world. From individuals feeling drained of energy to those suffering the ravages of diseases like leukemia, crystal bed healing is a powerful antidote. Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center can offer:



- Rejuvenation of physical bodily systems for enhanced function

- Bodily and psyche healing processes

- Energy rejuvenation and reinvigoration

- Stimulation of physical healing after life changes, injuries and sickness



Dr. Wayne Dyer, international bestselling author and leukemia sufferer, said, “John of God is one of the few people who has been able to heal someone through a photograph. Right now, my body is doing wonderful; I have lots of energy after having had leukemia. Maybe this is what Jesus meant when he said ‘with God, all things are possible’. Time and space are illusions and everything is happening at once.”



Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center is operated by Kimberly Dawn, one of the few officially authorized healers sanctioned by John of God himself. Kimberly is a former licensed massage therapist, and now she is a Certified Martha Beck Life Coach. Visitors are encouraged to make an appointment well ahead of time.



To learn more about the physical and spiritual healing possible through a John of God Crystal Bed light bath, visit http://www.SedonaJohnofGod.com.



About Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center

Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center is the only healing center in the Sedona area currently offering authentic, authorized John of God light bath sessions. The location is a calm, peaceful healing center located in the heart of Sedona where visitors from around the world come to experience individual healing light bath treatments, along with full day and half day healing packages.



Contact: Kimberly Dawn

Name: Sedona John of God Crystal Bed Healing Center

Phone: 928-282-4225



Web Address: http://www.SedonaJohnofGod.com

Email: Kim@SedonaJohnofGod.com



Source: Kimberly Dawn